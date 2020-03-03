Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after buying an additional 80,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,997,000.

TIP opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

