Atria Investments LLC Sells 333,614 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,614 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,912,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,824,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

