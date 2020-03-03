Atria Investments LLC Sells 9,301 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,408,000 after purchasing an additional 230,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,414 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51.

