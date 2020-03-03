Atria Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,009 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.61. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $119.06 and a 1-year high of $156.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.