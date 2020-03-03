AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

