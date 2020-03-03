Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average is $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $148.15 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

