Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Autoweb stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

