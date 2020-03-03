AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,046.89 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $916.85 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,085.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,128.42.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,260.43.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

