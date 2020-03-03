AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.68. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

