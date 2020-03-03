Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 15,831 Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.