Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

