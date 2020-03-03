Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $2,958,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $15,567,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Baidu by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $120.77 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BOCOM International cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

