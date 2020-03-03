Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 161.67 ($2.13).

BAKK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

BAKK opened at GBX 105.91 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.72. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $613.03 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.