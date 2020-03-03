Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

BAC opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

