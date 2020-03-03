Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 177,473 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 229,271 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 850,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 176,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

