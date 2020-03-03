Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Macy’s worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 43.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $23,147,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.