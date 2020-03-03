Bank of Montreal Can Buys 62,959 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Cognex worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

