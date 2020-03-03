Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6,107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Etsy worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after acquiring an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after acquiring an additional 203,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,725,429 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

