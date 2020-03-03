Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.73 Million Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of H & R Block worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in H & R Block by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter worth $784,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in H & R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.