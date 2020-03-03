Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Unum Group worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

