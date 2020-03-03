Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCS. ValuEngine cut Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

