Barclays PLC Acquires 10,953 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

