Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of FormFactor worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,651.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

FormFactor stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

