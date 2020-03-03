Barclays PLC Buys 13,119 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of ExlService worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,041,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,358 shares of company stock worth $2,258,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $78.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

