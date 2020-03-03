Barclays PLC Buys 22,988 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mdu Resources Group worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,368,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 711,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE MDU opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

