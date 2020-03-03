Barclays PLC Buys 23,151 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Ingevity worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

