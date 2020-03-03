Barclays PLC Buys 37,306 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Energizer worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Energizer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

