Barclays PLC Buys 40,331 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 397.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kirby worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 4,721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 178,180 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $92.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

