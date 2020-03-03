Barclays PLC Grows Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,213 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fulton Financial worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

