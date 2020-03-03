Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,659 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $122,512.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $892,735. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

