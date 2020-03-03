Barclays PLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $786.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTLA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

