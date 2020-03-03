Barclays PLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.49% of Century Communities worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Century Communities by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of CCS opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Century Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

