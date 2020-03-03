Barclays PLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Graham worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Graham by 25.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Graham by 7.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Graham by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

GHC opened at $501.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.48. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $462.99 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $557.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.