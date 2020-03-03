Barclays PLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $5,747,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $3,072,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,537 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

