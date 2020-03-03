Barclays PLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after buying an additional 145,199 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,416,000 after buying an additional 27,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

