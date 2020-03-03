Barclays PLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of ASGN worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in ASGN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $72.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

