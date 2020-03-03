Barclays PLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.07. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

