Barclays PLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entegris by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Entegris stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

