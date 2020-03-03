Barclays PLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after buying an additional 110,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after buying an additional 558,764 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE AKR opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

