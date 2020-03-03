Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of LTC Properties worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

