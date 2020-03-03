Barclays PLC Purchases 20,470 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Union Bankshares worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,467,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

