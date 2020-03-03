Barclays PLC Purchases 2,778 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Atkore International Group worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Atkore International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atkore International Group by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Atkore International Group by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

ATKR opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.68. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,594 shares of company stock worth $1,201,289. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.