Barclays PLC Raises Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 177.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of AlarmCom worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

