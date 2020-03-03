Barclays PLC Sells 17,228 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Evertec worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

