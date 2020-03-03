Barclays PLC Sells 28,522 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,850 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.