Barclays PLC Sells 29,303 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

