Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 196 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Monday.

JSG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23. The firm has a market cap of $728.43 million and a PE ratio of 27.03. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.97).

In other news, insider Nicholas Gregg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

