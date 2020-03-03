Barclays Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.72 ($21.76).

ETR HFG opened at €23.70 ($27.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.32. Hellofresh has a one year low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a one year high of €25.55 ($29.71).

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

