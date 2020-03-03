Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLGNF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.63.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.