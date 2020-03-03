Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

NXPI opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average is $117.83. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

